Albany police: 46-year-old man shot in West Hill
A 46-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg early Wednesday morning in West Hill, city police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 6 a.m. inside a Second Street home between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street, Smith said.
