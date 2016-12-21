Albany County Considers Expanding Ban On Plastic Foam Items
Lawmakers in upstate New York are considering an expansion of Albany County's ban on plastic foam cups and to-go containers to include all businesses this year. The Times Union of Albany reports the county's current law, passed in 2013, only applies to chain restaurants with more than 15 locations.
