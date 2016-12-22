5 charming cabins and bungalows offer...

5 charming cabins and bungalows offering peace and escape

Whether a weekend getaway or an oasis in the city, small cabins and bungalows charm with their simple construction and cozy-making capabilities. As we look back at some of our favorite home visits from House Calls' inaugural year , we've rounded up five lovely dwellings from New York to Nashville that may be short on square-footage but generous when it comes to offering that rare commodity: peace and comfort.

