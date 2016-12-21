4 Albany properties suggested for historic registers

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding four Capital Region properties, among 26 statewide, to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Cuomo's office announced Tuesday. Bleecker Stadium and Swinburne Park, Albany - the recreational center developed over the course of more than a century-from the creation of an ornamental flower garden in the 1860s to the completion of the Swinburne Park skating rink in 1969, including the New Deal-era conversion of a reservoir into Bleecker Stadium.

